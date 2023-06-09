During Summer Game Fest of this evening Pocket Pairs has announced the arrival of an Early Access period for Palworld. The title will be available in early access starting from January 2024 on PC via Steam. At the moment the company has not released further information about it, but starting today it will be possible to add it to our Wishlist of the platform of Valve.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with a new trailer for Palworldwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Pocket Pairs