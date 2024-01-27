The newspaper reports that there are lots of bugs , resulting from the Early Access nature of Palworld. For example there are problems with collisions and animations. The characters get stuck, find themselves flying through the air, and rocket off into space for no real reason.

Digital Foundry performed a series of technical tests with Palworld , the game of the moment, and concluded that the game is in (Very) Early Access. He also indicated what the resolution and frame rate of the various versions are:

Palworld, an unstable game

The real problem is stability, as it is ready to crash. Palworld, after eight hours of testing with any Xbox console, suffered a crash, without any type of error reported: the game simply closes. Clearly the average player doesn't keep the game active for eight hours straight, so it's an issue that doesn't have much impact at the moment.

Also, Palworld does not use dynamic resolution, so in the most excited scenes it loses fluidity more noticeably and has no way to counterbalance by lowering the resolution temporarily. There's also no way to lock the frame rate to 30 FPS, which would provide greater stability. Digital Foundry also suggests that different loading distance management is needed given the pop-up issues and the low quality of shadows and textures.

We also point out that Palworld's PvP will not be as brutal as in Rust or Ark, the authors reassure fans.