Microsoft revealed that it is actively collaborating with Pocketpair for improve the Xbox versions of Palworldwith the aim of speeding up the process of publishing new patches and introduce dedicated servers.

This detail comes from a post published on the official Xbox website celebrating 7 million Palword players on Xbox, representing the largest launch for a third-party title on Game Pass.

Specifically, the Xbox team will offer its support to improve memory and GPU optimizations, speed up the publication of updates and integrate dedicated servers. This last detail is certainly very interesting, given that it represents the biggest difference between the Xbox and PC Windows Store versions of Palworld and the one on sale on Steam, where 32-player multiplayer is possible thanks to the presence of dedicated servers. Furthermore, once these two versions are on par, it will also be possible to enable cross-play.

“The developers are listening to player feedback and have already started applying their learnings to the game. They know that cross-play is one of the biggest fan requests and are working quickly to address it,” reads the Xbox blog.

“On Xbox's side, we are working with Pocketpair to provide support for the Xbox versions of the game. We are providing support to enable dedicated servers, offering engineering resources to help optimize the GPU and memory, speeding up the process to make Palworld updates available to players and working with the team to optimize the title for our platform.”