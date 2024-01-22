As we have seen, Palworld continues to grind out frightening numbers in an overwhelming success, but at the same time the controversies also continue, with some of which also concern the technical problems detected in the game, on which the small Pocketpair team is being particularly pressed in these hours, complete with death threats to developers.

Palworld was launched in early access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox, so it is essentially a title still in development, and it is remarkably stable and complete despite being a version that is still far from the definitive one, but the bugs are there, as well as a notable incompleteness in the features.

Based on what has emerged, the team is currently working to resolve approx 50,000 bug reports and various problems, just to get an idea of ​​the size of the work they have to do, also with some problems given by the difference between the versions currently available on the market, considering that the one present on Xbox and PC Game Pass is slightly different from the one on Steam, as updates on the subscription service require longer certification and some specific updates arrive late.

In all this chaos, obviously some players are showing the worst of themselves, losing their temper and apparently making death threats to some developers and the tam in general through direct messages and emails.