Palworld it is the game of the moment (it has recently surpassed the incredible number of 7 million copies sold) and, for this reason, the development studio Pocketpair has decided to take the leap and immediately publish the objectives for the near future of the title in early access.

As reported in a tweet published by the same development studio, these are the features that will be added in the next few months within Palworld:

PVP

Bosses in raids as end-game content

Arena for PVP between friends

Transfers between servers

New islands, friends, bosses and technologies

Various improvements for the Xbox version

Improvements to the crafting system

Other interesting features announced concern the future inclusion of cross-play between players on Xbox, PC with and without Steam (Steam users cannot currently benefit from cross-play).

The great success received by Palworld in the first few years alone 5 days early access convinced the developers to invest more than ever in the project: the game sells very well, but is also among the most viewed in Twitch broadcasts.

What will be the future of this bizarre Pokémon-Like? Many curious people hope that a ported for PS5which has been talked about for a few days now.



