The developers of Palworld argues that games as a service will kill the video game industry.

During an interview for the YouTube channel Going Indie, Palworld community manager John Buckley (Bucky) spoke about accusations that his game is a “dead game.”

At the moment Palworld does not exceed 60,000 people playing simultaneouslya far cry from the 2 million it had on its launch day a few months ago. However, this doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing, as Buckleyunlike many current games that are used as a service and “Then they close 9-12 months later because they are not making enough money”.

Buckley complains that if gamers continue receiving and playing games they are supposed to play for years, it will damage the market forever, as they will become accustomed to video games that always introduce new things, instead of trying different titles and supporting the indie market.

According to Buckley, this format is not good for gamers, developers or media, and when companies see that users want more games as a service, the market will look to create more of them.

Source: Pocket Pair

“And we’re going to have more of these soulless live service games that come out and then shut down 9-12 months later because they’re not making enough money. And we’re all going to lose in that case.“ Buckley said.

““Better play as many indie games as you can,” he said. “Spend as much money as you can on indie games. Really support the guides who are trying to make fun games. Who cares if there are only five people playing? Just enjoy. Just enjoy the games. I don’t think it needs to be any more complex than that.”“Bucky expressed to the Going Indie YouTube channel.

Finally, John Buckley ended the interview by closing with: “If you still play Palworld, we love you. If you no longer play Palworld, we still love you and hope you come back for round two when you’re ready. Play lots of games, try out different genres, and frequently browse through indie libraries to find hidden gems.””

Palworld: What is its price and where can I play it?

Palworld is a Pokémon-inspired shooter that came out in January 2024 and is available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam) and Mac OS. Its price is around $330 MXN.

Tell us, besides playing Palworld, have you already gone to the cinema to see Deadpool and Wolverine? What do you think about the movie?