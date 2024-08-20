Black Myth: Wukong Defeated Palworld and it became The second most played title ever on Steam with 2.22 million concurrent users: a stunning result for the action RPG from Game Science, which earned the Chinese team compliments from their colleagues at Pocket Pair.

“Congratulations to Black Myth: Wukong on becoming the second most played title ever on Steam,” the Palworld team wrote in a post on Twitter.This has been a great year, full of fun gamesand we are really proud to be able to stand alongside such extraordinary products.”

The current one ranking of the most played titles ever on Steam sees PUBG: Battlegrounds in first place, but it will be hard for Wukong to reach it considering that in that case we are talking about 3.26 million concurrent users.

However, this is about profoundly different experiencesas the former Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is a competitive online battle royale that experienced the genre’s heyday, while Game Science’s action RPG is a single player.