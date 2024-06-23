“It looks good, I think!”, he then concluded, also inserting an emoji with eyes that seems to indicate the presence of some clue to keep an eye on.

The post is the one you see below, in which Bucky, the community manager of PocketPair, wrote a generic message of love for Palworld using various white, green and black hearts, then adding: “I want to add more hearts, but I’m not sure what color to use… how about…” Then adding more two blue hearts .

According to an interpretation that is becoming more popular than one message somewhat cryptic on the part of the game’s official account, Pocketpair may have revealed the PS5 version Of Palworld although this is by no means clear information, for the moment.

A clue about the color of PlayStation?

This was enough for many to see a clear reference to PlayStation in the pair of blue hearts added, being somewhat the typical color of the platform in question.

In fact, given the way the message is set up, it seems that Bucky wanted to insert some clue into this post, and the interpretation made by many users could make sense, also recalling some vague color-based messages also made by Rare before the Sea of ​​Thieves releases on PS5.

Considering the enormous success achieved by Palworld, which proved to be a real phenomenon between Steam and Game Pass despite being a title still in early access, it is highly probable that the “Pokémon with guns” is destined to arrive on PS5 too.

However, this also opens up another question: is the game about to leave early access and reach its definitive version? Sony famously doesn’t allow games to launch in early access on PS5, except in very particular cases, so if Palworld is really coming to that console it is possible that it is coming out of its preliminary version, or that the developers have found some special agreement with the company.

In any case, before further speculation we need to have confirmation that the game is actually coming to PS5. As announced during the Summer Game Fest, Palworld is also about to receive a big update on PC and Xbox, expected to arrive on June 27so we’ll soon talk about the Pocketpair game again.