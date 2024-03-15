Palworld it could also arrive on other platforms, such as PS5 And Nintendo Switch 2: There are ongoing negotiations, the game's creator, Takuro Mizobe, revealed in an interview with Bloomberg.

Capable of reaching 25 million players in a month, Palworld undoubtedly stands as a great success, but there are no scary investments behind the project: development cost just $6.7 million and Mizobe would like the studio to stay small.

“We are and will remain a small studio,” the creator of Palworld told Bloomberg. “I want to make more small games – big budget triple-A titles are not for us.” There was also talk of acquisitions, of course: Mizobe is open to evaluating any offerseven just partnerships.