Palworld it could also arrive on other platforms, such as PS5 And Nintendo Switch 2: There are ongoing negotiations, the game's creator, Takuro Mizobe, revealed in an interview with Bloomberg.
Capable of reaching 25 million players in a month, Palworld undoubtedly stands as a great success, but there are no scary investments behind the project: development cost just $6.7 million and Mizobe would like the studio to stay small.
“We are and will remain a small studio,” the creator of Palworld told Bloomberg. “I want to make more small games – big budget triple-A titles are not for us.” There was also talk of acquisitions, of course: Mizobe is open to evaluating any offerseven just partnerships.
The secret of success
According to the words of the CEO of Pocket Pair, the reasons for Palworld's success are partly coincidental, the result of unusual choices. “In Palworld, the bodies of defeated Pals remain in the game, meaningless,” Mizobe said.
“Usually, when you kill monsters or enemies, they disappear or are left to be looted. Colleagues were against leaving useless bodies in the game, but I insisted on going ahead with it because I thought it would users would find a way to play and talk about it.”
What made the difference, however, was the multiplayer vocation of the experience. “Games are more fun when you play them together with friends,” Mizobe said. “A title without a multiplayer mode is not suitable for the times we live in.”
#Palworld #coming #PS5 #Nintendo #Switch #negotiations #underway
Leave a Reply