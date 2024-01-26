Palworld it's the hot game of the moment and, despite not being particularly original, it is recording record sales and generating no end of controversy. Cliff 'CliffyB' Bleszinskiauthor of the Unreal and Gears of War series, said that he once presented a Epic Games a very similar game, at least in concept, which however was not accepted.

According to how he described it, it was a Medieval Pokémon: “The success of Palworld is kind of a validation of the goodness of my pitch that was rejected by Epic many years ago,” wrote Bleszinski, who then went on to describe it as “a medieval Pokémon with dragons in babies.”

Responding to a comment that asked him why the game was rejected, the good CliffyB said that the project never went forward and that his plans should have been released on mobile first.