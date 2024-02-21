The success of Palworld it has now also reached the world of cosplay and new creations are slowly appearing. In particular, the main character is Zoe. Now, we can for example see a Zoe cosplay realized by caterpillarcos.

caterpillarcos offers a perfectly crafted cosplay of the Palworld character. Zoe Rayne is the leader of a group known as Rayne Syndicate. It is an organization founded by the girl's father, but which could betray her at any moment. The woman is therefore always ready to fight even against her own companions and she will have the help of her Grizzbolt, of which she also has a pendant hanging on her belt.

What do you think of the Zoe Rayne cosplay made by caterpillarcos?