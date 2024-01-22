













Palworld breaks it and becomes one of the first hits of 2024









There is no doubt that Palworld is a success since its launch on Xbox Game Pass was also certainly positive and there is an absurd number of players enjoying this title.

To give you a good idea of ​​how big this release is, via Steam, Palworld became one of six games that garnered more than a million concurrent players.

To this we must add an additional fact, the servers of this title went down due to the exaggerated number of players that saturated them. We should no longer get involved with the controversy that exists between the creatures of this production and the Pokémon characters.

Source: Pocket Pair

Right now, Pocket Pair must be very happy to be in a conversation where only games like PUBG, Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 are found. Technically it is an achievement that leaves many with their mouths open.

Palworld allows you to capture humans and put them to work

One of the most curious details that Palworld has is that it allows players to capture human NPCs in a small sphere and then sell them on the black market.

Come on, this does not boil down to putting weapons on creatures with an “adorable” appearance; we also have this controversial issue which can be misinterpreted.

We'll see how far this issue where there is “NPC traffic” in a video game could go and if it could be censored. Now, this was surely already known before it was released on Xbox and Steam, so it was surely approved.

Could it be that the controversy around this title will not stop?

