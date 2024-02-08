Apparently the phenomenon Palworld is starting to show the first signs of slowing down, with Counter Strike 2 which has regained the lead in the ranking of the most played on Steam. Valve's title currently has more than 900,000 players, while Pocketpair's has more than 600,000 thousand.

They are still very high numbers, which most of the other titles can only dream of (so Dota 2 holds its own), but they are still far below what has been done in recent weeks, where it exceeded 2 million contemporary users, permanently occupying the first position in ranking for many days in a row.