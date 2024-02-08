Apparently the phenomenon Palworld is starting to show the first signs of slowing down, with Counter Strike 2 which has regained the lead in the ranking of the most played on Steam. Valve's title currently has more than 900,000 players, while Pocketpair's has more than 600,000 thousand.
They are still very high numbers, which most of the other titles can only dream of (so Dota 2 holds its own), but they are still far below what has been done in recent weeks, where it exceeded 2 million contemporary users, permanently occupying the first position in ranking for many days in a row.
A physiological decline
Considering the type of game, Palworld's decline appears physiologicaleven when the chatter around the game diminishes.
Counter-Strike 2 is a game whose success has always been stable, so it is natural that after the period of euphoria for Palworld, it has regained the top of the rankings. Probably the title of Pocketpair, as often happens with i live servicewill return to growth in conjunction with the launch of new content.
#Palworld #CounterStrike #among #played #Steam #phenomenon #starting #run #steam
Leave a Reply