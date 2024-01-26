Palworld has beat Minecraftimmediately becoming the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass: yet another confirmation that the Pocket Pair title is grinding out monstrous numbers not only on Steam, but also on Microsoft consoles.

As we know, Palworld beat Fortnite on Xbox in the USA and we are reasonably certain that i first official data they will consolidate the terrifying progression made so far by the game, which is breaking record after record.

From a Game Pass point of view, there is an absolute need for products like this, which is also thanks to exciting trends contribute to the sale of new season ticketsincreasing the installed base of the Xbox digital platform.