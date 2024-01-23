Palworld has beat Counter-Strike 2reaching 1.8 million contemporary players on the Valve digital platform and therefore becoming the second most played title ever on Steam.

At this point Pocket Pair's “Pokémon with guns” is only missing one last opponent, but overcoming him won't be easy: we're talking about PUBG: Battlegrounds, which currently holds the record with its 3.26 million concurrent players.

However, the number of copies sold by Palworld, 6 million, does not change, at least in the immediate future, but from the way things are going we imagine that this figure too will soon be subject to change.