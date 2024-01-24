Furthermore, the data on the average gaming time of users was also shared: 200 minutes, or more than three hours.

Palworld continues to grind out big numbers on PC, but on Xbox? Just in the last few hours the first information on the matter arrived, naturally positive for the game. According to data collected by Circana, a company that analyzes the video game market, on January 22nd it managed to surpass Fortnite For active users .

Big numbers on Xbox too

Circana data on Palworld

Considering the success of Fortnite, it can be said with certainty that Palworld is also doing great numbers on Xbox, so much so that Matt Piscatella called them “crazy”. Could this be the exclusive console that Xbox Series X/S needed to take flight?

Palworld on Xbox can be purchased for $30 in digital format, or accessible via Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription service. The latest data relating to the PC version speak of 7 million copies sold in 4 days and more than 2 million concurrent players on Steam, which is already an enormous number of them.

Pocketpair, the development studio, also published the Road map of the game, which includes the introduction of PvP and Pal-trading.