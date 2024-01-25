













Now it is not only the public who sees their similarities, because The Pokémon Company has already said that it will analyze whether its copyrights were violated or not. This makes us think of all the times the line between plagiarism and inspiration became quite blurry.

Palworld Plagiarism or inspiration?

Palworld adds enough differences to feel unique

Palworld It is not at all the first game to draw 'inspiration' from another for its premise. Here the similarity with Pokémon is evident, since both are about searching for creatures and capturing them. However, it adds something else to differentiate itself and we are not just talking about firearms.

In Palworld Battles with creatures and catching them are not the only activities. It also has a survival element by forcing you to stay fed and build bases to survive. You can even keep creatures in your base to defend it or help you build tools to explore more of their world.

Source: Pocket Pair

These differences are already enough to say that it is not simply a vile copy of Pokemon. Although what we must admit is that several of the monsters have designs very similar to those of iconic characters from the Nintendo series. In that case, it is okay to question whether there was any case of plagiarism.

Still, there are many who criticize Palworld because its mechanics are not 100% original. In fact there are already comparisons with Fortnite and Minecraft. But it's actually very rare to find games with truly unique mechanics.. There is constantly inspiration in the middle, like the way of listening in The Last of Us which is very similar to detective mode batman. The important thing is that each company gives it its own touch.

If there really was something to demand, they would have done it already

Now all attention is focused on Palworld and there are several fans of Pokemon who seem angry with him. We even dare to say that they are more upset than The Pokémon Company. Well, the company did not decide to talk about this game until they received many requests from fans.

If there really was plagiarism or a real reason to sue, they probably would have done it by now. After all, the game was announced in 2021 and its inspiration was already very apparent, yet it arrived without a problem. On the other hand How many cases have been seen of Nintendo canceling fan games within just a few days due to clear copyright violations? Even a mod that replaced the Pocket Pair game characters with Ash Ketchum and company didn't last without a warning from Nintendo.

Source: Toastedshoes

This is why we doubt that Palworld suffer the wrath of Nintendo or The Pokémon Company, at least as far as gameplay is concerned. If they determine that their character designs are very similar, then we'll see what happens. Although possibly they will only change or remove them and this game will not completely disappear.

As we already mentioned, the world's attention is on Palworld because it is the newest. But there are already several games that take inspiration from others, while adding their own elements to differentiate themselves. Otherwise we wouldn't have so many metroidvanias and soulslikes in the industry.

Palworld is not the only game that is inspired by others and it will not be the last

We can find multiple cases like that of Palworld in video games. We even find the so-called 'spiritual successors' that take practically everything from the original but with certain different characters and names. For test Mighty No. 9 who took inspiration from Megaman either Bloodstained which is from the producer of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

This is a curious phenomenon because as players it can give us more of what we want and what some studios refuse to give us. In fact, several players of this new sensation claim that it is the Pokémon game that they have been waiting for for years and that they do not give us.

Source: Pocket Pair.

So maybe Palworld in the future function as an inspiration for your own inspiration. Maybe it will make Pokémon question how a game from an independent developer managed to give fans what they want before they do.

It wouldn't be so crazy. After all Mighty No.9 caused Capcom to get to work on a new Megaman and that's how we got the 11. So instead of worrying about whether it's plagiarism or not, when it doesn't even affect us because we're not the creators, we should think about the good that can come out of this. Especially since we are sure that it will not be the last case of a game that takes inspiration from another.

