Through their social networks, the creators of PalworldPocket Pair, announced a partnership with Sony. This is in order to expand their creation beyond video games and possibly give fans series, music, movies and lots of merchandising.

The first part of this alliance mentions the branches of Sony Music and Aniplex. With this last one they will create official figures based on some of the creatures of Palworld. This will be the first step in what they hope will become a whole new multimedia franchise.

The first figures from this alliance will be revealed this week. An official reveal is planned for Bilibili World in Shanghai, China. There is no mention of whether they will be coming to other parts of the world, but with the popularity of the game we can expect that to happen in the future.

Source: Pocket Pair

With this news, what will be known as Palworld Entertainment begins.. A company dedicated to taking the world of these colorful characters beyond video games. As time goes by, they will reveal more of their plans, among which we will probably see television series and other entertainment media. Do you think it has the potential to grow?

What is Palworld about?

Palworld is a survival video game with monster catching elements. We start on an island where we must search for resources and tame creatures known as Pals. These can help us combat threats or even provide manpower to grow our base of operations.

When it was released in early 2024, it was a smash hit with millions of players. Although it is currently only available for PC and Xbox, the company has already mentioned plans to bring it to other platforms. So if you want to try it and you don’t have any of these systems, just wait a little longer. Have you heard about him before?

