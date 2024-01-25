Palworld just received a update for the PC and Xbox versions, with patch 0.1.3.0 and patch 0.1.1.2 respectively, the latter being downloadable soon. Well, what are the novelty introduced with this update?

The major changes they talk about the resolution of a bug that prevented the loading screen from closing even after accessing the game world and a bug that did not correctly display the date, the correction of some texts and the activation of countermeasures against the cheater.

As already announced by the development team, the Palworld roadmap will see the arrival of many new features, from competitive multiplayer to crossplay, and obviously there will be some constant improvements to experience.