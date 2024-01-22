In recent days, the video game known as Palworld It has been on the lips of almost every user in the world, and that is because its gameplay has unique elements of combining resource management, first-person shooters and even hunting pet-type monsters. And beyond the fact that some users consider the title some type of plagiarism towards the Pokémon saga, it has managed to make a space for itself in the public's interest to the point of breaking a quite interesting record.

As commented by SteamDB, the game has established itself as one of the highest in terms of audience on the Valve platform, that is, there is no talk of it being free (which it is on Game Pass), but rather that many of them have paid for enter this initial version that will later be expanded to the complete one. There is talk of a peak of 1,262,087 players at the same time, surpassing other titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 which reached 200,000, and which has caused surprise among the communities.

As gathered, the game only needs about 30,000 more simultaneous players to surpass Dota 2, and about 65,000 to surpass Lost Ark. Those who remain kings are Counter Strike 2 (1,818,773) and PUBG:Battlegrounds (3,257,248). This somewhat contradicts what was said by the developer studio of Palworldsince they claim to be the ones with the highest mark.

#Palworld has the highest concurrent player count of any paid game in the history of Steam! We can't believe it! Thank you SO much to everyone. We really can't thank you enough. The team is hard at work making Palworld even better as we speak! #Pocketpair pic.twitter.com/tYHfHWLqM9 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 21, 2024

For those who don't have it on their radar, the game was developed by the Japanese studio pocketpair and released in early access for PC and Xbox last week. It immediately became a hit and the creator claims that it has sold more than 4,000,000 copies since its release.

Remember that you can also test it using the Game Pass.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: This is what happens with many games that become controversial due to their visual style, so it will not be surprising if they lose popularity in two months, such as Fall Guys, which was the summer sensation of 2020 and that same year in December it was already Nobody transmitted it.