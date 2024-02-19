The adventurers grappling with Palworld can now take into consideration a very useful and interesting tool, with the complete and interactive map now available directly online and containing a large amount of information.

This is an IGN initiative, which you can see at this address. The Palworld Interactive Map is a work carried out by communitythrough data collection directly from the game and in the evolution and expansion phase, but at this point the territory mapped out is practically complete.

The contents and elements within it will obviously change over time, through the arrival of new features applied by the PocketPair team, but in the meantime there is already a good basis to consult to get all the possible information on the game in question.