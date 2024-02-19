The adventurers grappling with Palworld can now take into consideration a very useful and interesting tool, with the complete and interactive map now available directly online and containing a large amount of information.
This is an IGN initiative, which you can see at this address. The Palworld Interactive Map is a work carried out by communitythrough data collection directly from the game and in the evolution and expansion phase, but at this point the territory mapped out is practically complete.
The contents and elements within it will obviously change over time, through the arrival of new features applied by the PocketPair team, but in the meantime there is already a good basis to consult to get all the possible information on the game in question.
An evolving world
The map also indicates different types of collectibleswith locations where these can be found, including Lifmunks and Memos, as well as locations where eggs appear, stil fruit trees, treasure chests and much more.
Among the elements marked on the map we obviously find various interesting locations to visit, including the location of the dungeonthe presence of NPCs and collectibles with related spawn locations.
Obviously also present the positions of the enemies and the pals, as well as various other interesting elements for the players. For the rest, we have seen Pocketpair's philosophical response to the loss of (part of) players waiting for new content, some of which could arrive soon according to the reconstruction carried out from promotional materials.
