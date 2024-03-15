The first raid Of Palworld was presented by Pocket Pair with a new trailer which reveals the presence of Bellanoir as the protagonist of the update, arriving “soon” but without an official date yet.

While the author of the game has revealed that there are ongoing negotiations to bring Palworld to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, the post-launch content they therefore begin to come together after the improvement updates and patches aimed at balancing the experience.

In addition to the trailer, there are unfortunately no details on the raid in question, which could present itself as the traditional limited-time eventi.e. a challenge open to the entire Palworld community for the capture of Bellanoir.