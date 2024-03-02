A mod for the PC version of Palworld allows you to use a useful mini-map which indicates the positions of all the Pals, players and fast travel points present within the map.

Downloadable from herethe mod Mini Map Radar in short, it represents a great convenience for the many Palworld players, also because it can be used both in single player and in online modes.

The mini-map can be zoomed in or out, as well as customized in various ways. It has an automatic zoom depending on the movement speed and shows not only the rarest Pals in the scenario, but even the chests available nearby.