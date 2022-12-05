The Pocketpair developers have released a trailer from Palworldwhich includes new gameplay sequences and presents some Palsor the little monsters that populate the world of the game and that we can make become our allies.

As we can see in the video, each Pal uses one or two elements and they are cataloged numerically, as in the Pokédex of the Pokémon series games.

Among the creatures shown for example we find Jetragon, a Pal halfway between a dragon and a Jet, who uses the dragon and electric element and is Pal number 096 of the “Paldex”. Which would seem to confirm that there will be at least 100 different creatures in the game.

Palworld is an open world game that mixes exploration and action fights with firearms and monster capture mechanics that in some ways resemble those of Pokémon Legends Arceus. It will be possible to take advantage of our companions to build various objects, such as workbenches, and to explore the game world. If you want to know more, here’s our preview of Palworld.

The little monsters will give us a hand in battle in various ways. For example, in today’s trailer we can see the protagonist holding a Pal with the features of a fiery fox and using it as a sort of flamethrower to incinerate an opponent.

Palworld is currently in development for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and One, with launch expected later in the year 2023.