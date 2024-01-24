According to some reports online, it seems that an official reseller of Microsoft Xbox for the market South Korea started advertising a bundle with Xbox Series S and Palworldin a move that currently seems limited to a localized initiative but could have notable effects.

Considering the enormous success that the Pocketpair game is enjoying, Microsoft has actually found itself in its handsconsole exclusive of enormous weight, capable of already selling 7 million copies in 5 days for the PC version alone, but probably also capable of driving the use of Game Pass, given that the title is available from launch directly in the game catalogue. subscription service.

The controversies surrounding the game and the fact that its success emerged so unexpectedly likely make it difficult for Microsoft Xbox to adopt official, centralized strategies on Palworld, but this one that has emerged online for South Korea could be just a first move, if the overwhelming success of the game were to continue.