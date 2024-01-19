Palworld it is proving to be one of the surprises of 2024, enjoying great success since its launch in early access. Just to give you an idea Steam a small peak was reached during the day more than 370,000 contemporary players and one of the most played titles on the Valve platform in the last 24 hours.

To be precise, Palworld peaked at 370,128 concurrent users about 6 hours ago. He is currently among 334 thousand contemporary players and is listed as the third most played game on Steambehind the evergreens Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

In themselves these numbers are truly impressive for an early access title, but they are even more so if we consider that the Pocketpair title is also available within the PC Game Pass catalogue, and it is plausible that a large number of users are playing it by taking advantage of Microsoft's service. Furthermore, these numbers are destined to grow further during the weekend, which is in fact the time when many have much more time to dedicate to their gaming passion.