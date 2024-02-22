Pocketpair has revealed the new ones official data Of Palworld: 25 million players within a month. Of these, 15 million are on Steam, so we are talking about copies sold, while the remaining ten are on Xbox, so they must be divided between Game Pass subscribers and copies sold.

Unfortunately, the Xbox data has not been exploded, so it is not possible to determine the percentage of sales.

Pocketpair also highlighted how the review ratings on Steam are on average “Very positive” (91% at the time of writing this news). Considering that we are talking about a current total of more than 261,000 reviews, the data is absolutely excellent.

In the post in which it celebrated the numbers made by Palworld, Pocketpair also took the opportunity to reiterate that it is working to resolve bugs and fight cheaters.