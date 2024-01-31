Palworld seems unstoppable: the Pocket Pair title has scored 12 million copies sold on Steam And 7 million players on Xbox Game Pass: This is the most successful third party launch ever on Microsoft's subscription platform.

Incredible numbers, which bring the total number of users involved by Palworld to a high 19 million and which arrive a few days after the announcement of over 2 million contemporary players on Steam, another amazing result.

In confirming the results obtained so far, the development team wanted to thank the players once again and promised to give the top priority on bug fixes that currently plague the experience, both on PC and Xbox.