Palworld managed to achieve great success thanks to its similarity to the Pokémon franchise, but now it seems that the situation has taken a turn a completely unexpected turn.

As reported by the developers of the PocketPair team themselves, in the last few hours advertisements for an alleged one have begun to persistently circulate mobile version of Palworld: the developers were keen to point out that these are fake and unofficial products.

According to what was reported by the development team's official Twitter account, the app, with the Japanese name “パルワールド” will be soon removed from stores given the immediate reporting by the developers.

PocketPair warns users not to download the aforementioned application as it would be used for steal private information of those who decide, unknowingly, to download it.

Within about a week Palworld collected such a success so that the recycling of his name was enough to make the fortune of various online scammers and cybercriminals.

The game is currently available exclusively for consoles Xbox Series X/S and PCwhile no official updates have yet been made regarding a possible porting for PS5.

The game is currently available exclusively for consoles Xbox Series X/S and PC, while no official updates have yet been made regarding a possible porting for PS5.




