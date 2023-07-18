When he falters, he doubts, then he reacts. The more you throw him down, the more Gregorio Paltrinieri pulls himself up. SuperGreg’s metamorphosis at the World Championships in Fukuoka is a very generous and angry silver, with the humility of his pursuer, he who is number one and should never be satisfied. He wasn’t in crisis in the 10 km, but only in a lack of form due to the ailments that never leave him. But for someone who after mononucleosis went to get an Olympic silver and bronze medal in Tokyo, nothing is impossible anymore. Paltrinieri recounts after the silver medal in the 5km which allows him to celebrate for the sixth consecutive World Cup out of the 7 disputed: “I’m very happy, I didn’t even imagine I’d do well, I swam better than on Sunday also because I’m even better. I’ve regained some strength and being both on the podium is nice. I put my all into it. I realize that I always need a lit fuse after a big disappointment, it bothers me not to win, I’m too sorry, I get paranoid, it’s like a personal thing that makes me angry when things go wrong for me. Wellbrock didn’t want to let him go, usually I’m not happy for a second place, but this time this medal clears all my doubts and I realize I’m strong. I didn’t have high expectations but it went well.”