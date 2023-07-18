Greg after the disappointment in the 10 km talks about the silver breakthrough in 48 hours: “I’m happy to be back on the podium with Acerenza. I need the fuse to relight me”
When he falters, he doubts, then he reacts. The more you throw him down, the more Gregorio Paltrinieri pulls himself up. SuperGreg’s metamorphosis at the World Championships in Fukuoka is a very generous and angry silver, with the humility of his pursuer, he who is number one and should never be satisfied. He wasn’t in crisis in the 10 km, but only in a lack of form due to the ailments that never leave him. But for someone who after mononucleosis went to get an Olympic silver and bronze medal in Tokyo, nothing is impossible anymore. Paltrinieri recounts after the silver medal in the 5km which allows him to celebrate for the sixth consecutive World Cup out of the 7 disputed: “I’m very happy, I didn’t even imagine I’d do well, I swam better than on Sunday also because I’m even better. I’ve regained some strength and being both on the podium is nice. I put my all into it. I realize that I always need a lit fuse after a big disappointment, it bothers me not to win, I’m too sorry, I get paranoid, it’s like a personal thing that makes me angry when things go wrong for me. Wellbrock didn’t want to let him go, usually I’m not happy for a second place, but this time this medal clears all my doubts and I realize I’m strong. I didn’t have high expectations but it went well.”
From wood to reaction
Domenico Acerenza struggled to reset after the fourth place in the 10km, but in the end he took bronze: “There was bitterness after the wooden medal. But when we go down into the water we are two warriors, we swam with a knife between our teeth. I was trying to do something to loosen Wellbrock and I’m also happy in this World Cup I’m back on the podium, I think I worked well. In the 10km I just lacked a little calm and lucidity”. The coach Fabrizio Antonelli had no doubts: “They shouldn’t have had any recriminations, they had squeezed each other, I was sure they deserved more in the 10 km and I saw them fight with their hearts, with their teeth, with everything they had. Two medals that are the crowning achievement of the work they do, I’m sure with the pressure they have what they are capable of. They were intelligent, clever, tenacious, determined, shrewd. They work in ideal conditions, the blue coordinator Stefano Rubaudo is always ready to support me, and now we’re all happier and more serene, the important thing was that they picked up the boys. They deserved it. Well done Pozzobon who fought like Greg and Mimmo, it wasn’t easy to go from 25 to 5 km”. Thursday the relay.
July 18 – 07:21
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Paltrinieri #metamorphosis #champion #lose #paranoid #reacted
Leave a Reply