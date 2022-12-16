The specialty that has given so many joys to the Olympian, already gold in the 1500m, makes its debut at the World Championships in Melbourne. The 4×50 medley is also in the final. Second and sixth the blues in the 400 medley. Revolt ok

Italy is also great in the penultimate session of heats at the Melbourne short course World Championships. The first to enter the final is the 4×50 medley relay: Italy hits the best time in ’32″31 with backstroke Lorenzo Mora 23″61, breaststroke Simone Cerasuolo 26″06, dolphin swimmer Thomas Ceccon 21″80 and freestyle Alessandro Miressi 20”84; therefore lane number 4 is guaranteed for the blues. Followed by France 1’32”53 and Germany 1’32”56, the USA and Australia must be taken into account, while among the women Italy gives up and Australia sets the Oceania record in 1’44”78. Combative and qualified: in the 400 medley, Sara Franceschi and Ilaria Cusinato fight between chases and heats even led up to the touch after which they respectively collect the 2nd absolute time of 4’31″01 (behind the American Leah Smith, 4′ 30”93) and the 6th in 4’32”94. While the Paduan has a 2018 personal best of 4’27″88, Sara approached her 2021 record at the European Championships in Kazan in 4’30″47. Training partner Alberto Razzetti is promoted with the seventh time in 4’04”32, still in the 400 medley. The Seto-Foster-Sates trio candidates for the podium: the Japanese is the fastest in 4’00”35. See also F1 | Szafnauer: "10 HP Alpine with the best power units"

Dolphins and frogs — Matteo Rivolta, world champion and Italian record holder in 48″64, convinces in the heat and finds himself in the semifinal with the 2nd time in 49″43, behind only the superb Noè Ponti, Swiss Olympic bronze trained in Tenero on Lake Maggiore by Massimo Melons.

Waiting for Greg — The return of Paltrinieri. It was Gregorio who opened the series of blue medals at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. A gold in 14’16” in Australia, the home of freestyle, in front of Perkins, Hackett and Thorpe, is almost the best. Now, really, Greg is close to his last effort of the year, of a memorable 2022 that made him do his personal grand slam: in fact, he won at least one gold in all the specialties, from 800 to 10 km passing through 1500 and 5 km, between the World and European Championships. Greg in the 60 tanks was the first blue to make the gold encore compared to the 7 Italians who had triumphed individually. See also Tension in Melbourne: a spontaneous jumped onto the track

Last effort — But the challenges never end. And this morning in Italy (from 9.30, live on Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena), in the Australian evening and after the heats of the night, Greg who seems insatiable because he enjoys the world competing and winning, is called to another feat of his , and also unedited: in fact, the men’s 800m make their debut in the history of the event (after the 1500m women who gave the third gold to the Australian Lani Pallister). As you know, Greg was world champion (but not only) in long course in 2019 in Gwangju in the 800m; he is currently Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo, where the 800m made his debut and where, debilitated by mononucleosis, he was able to one of the great feats of blue sport (only lost by the American Bobby Finke, but his race was titanic, considering the painful qualification) ; he is also European champion in Rome. In short, only the last piece is missing to complete an extraordinary mosaic. See also Nadal excited in Melbourne with his first final of the year

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 02:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Paltrinieri #hunt #Final #Razzo #Franceschi #Cusinato