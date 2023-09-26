Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Paltamo | A train driver found an 85-year-old man who had gone missing on a berry excursion

September 26, 2023
Paltamo | A train driver found an 85-year-old man who had gone missing on a berry excursion

An 85-year-old man had disappeared on a berry excursion on Monday.

in Paltamo the berry picker who was previously reported missing has been found, informs the police. He had been spotted by the train driver on the side of the train track.

The Oulu police previously asked for observations about the missing 85-year-old berry grower in Paltamo. He had gone berry picking on Monday afternoon.

The man was in good health when found. The police say in their announcement that the train driver delivered him to the Vaala railway station.

In addition to the police, the Border Guard and the voluntary rescue service participated in the search for the man.

Observations of the man had been asked to be reported to the emergency number.

