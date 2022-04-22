After the success of “La Reina del Flow” and “Café con aroma de mujer”, Netflix continues posting for Colombian productions. This time he introduces us to “Hunch”, a thriller series about love, passion and the illegal trade in human organs.

The series created by Venezuelan director Leonardo Padrón came to streaming on April 20 and features the performance of Michael Brown (“Passion of hawks”), Ana Lucía Domínguez and Sebastián Martínez. From his Twitter account, Padrón shared a message of thanks after the launch of his production.

Thank you message from the director of “Pálpito”, Leonardo Padrón. Photo: Twitter

What is “Pálpito” about?

The story follows a pizza chef named Simon who is hell-bent on revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife and the person who now holds her heart. In this dangerous mission he will meet Camila by chance, a photographer obsessed with discovering the identity of her donor.

Michel Brown postponed his participation in “Pasión de gavilanes 2” for “Pálpito”

The Argentine actor is especially known for his character as Franco in “Passion of Hawks” and now we see him starring as Simón Duque, with which he shows a spectacular performance that sustains the pain of a husband in search of revenge.

In the following video, he explains how he decided to postpone his participation in the second part of the novel to film “Hunch” for Nerflix.