This month, Netflix has presented its new Colombian series called “Pálpito”, which stars Michel Brown, an actor recognized for his work in “Pasión de gavilanes”. With more than one question to be resolved, viewers wondered if the second part was ruled out.

Through a message on streaming social networks, Brown confirmed that “Pálpito” will have season 2, after being present in the top 10 of Netflix in more than 68 countries.

“Many messages of love and a lot of affection from you have reached us. We know that they are very happy with the series, something that caused “Pálpito” to be in the top 10 of more than 68 countries. That’s why we have great news to give you: we have a second season! We will see each other very soon”, said, in a promotional video, Michel Brown and Ana Lucía Domínguez.

In this way, the story of Camila Duarte, Zacarías Cienfuegos and Simón Duque will continue to make the hearts of viewers beat faster, who were left with more questions than answers after the end of the first season.

What is “Pálpito” about?

“Pálpito” tells the story of Simón (Michel Brown), whose wife is murdered by an organ trafficker who has sold the woman’s heart to a rich man desperate to save his wife. After discovering the truth, Simón seeks revenge on the killers.

In his search, fate will lead him to meet Camila (Ana Lucía Domínguez), the woman who survived thanks to the heart of his wife. The series culminates with the moment they discover the truth and under great suspense.