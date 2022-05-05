The Colombian seriesHunch” is available at Netflix since last April 20, managing to position itself in the top 10 of the titles with the most views.

The story of love and organ trafficking brings us Michel Brown and Ana Lucía Domínguez as protagonists, who were part of “Pasión de gavilanes”. Next to them is Julian Ceratinephew of Gustavo Ceratileader of Soda Stereo and Latin American rock legend.

What role does Tomás have in “Pálpito”?

The character played by the Argentine Julian Canete Cerati has great relevance in the plot, since he develops a love relationship with Samantha Duque, after meeting her when he runs away from home after the absence of his mother Valeria, who was kidnapped and murdered by an organ trafficking gang, to remove his heart. .

However, Tomás’ link to a member of the organ trafficking gang will put Sam in danger.

Julian Canete Cerati

The 24-year-old Argentine singer, songwriter and actor is the son of Estela Cerati and nephew of the famous musician Gustavo Cerati. During an interview, the actor confirms that it has not been easy to get rid of the label “of the nephew of”.

“If I dedicated myself to music, I think so, but in acting it’s just anecdotal. There are many people who know him, especially the big people who recognize him. If I dedicated myself to music, it would be a giant backpack, but in acting it has not been a backpack Julian confessed.

Similarly, Gustavo Cerati was not only his uncle, but also his godfather. “A long time passed since he passed away and I was very young. Yes, we had a relationship and he was always very present in my family. I have family memories, but his music remains in my heart and in my family’s ”, he mentioned.

Julián ventured into acting at the age of 12 with theater classes. It was not until 2007, where thanks to his role as a youth soccer player Felipe Aragón in “Once 011CE”, a Disney Channel Latin America television series, that he was able to have greater acting recognition.