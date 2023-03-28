Of Telemundo to Netflix. Michel Brown and Ana Lucía Domínguez, famous for “Pasión de gavilanes”, will meet again in the second season of “Pálpito”. The successful Colombian series that has just released the trailer for its new chapters has raised a more explosive, sensual and, above all, dramatic narrative. Streaming has not only released the first sneak peek but also confirmed the release date for the episodes and the wait won’t be that long.

Advance of “Pálpito” 2

When does “Pálpito” 2 premiere?

The second season of “Pálpito” will arrive on Netflix on April 19. According to the advance, death and tension looms for the lives of Simón and Camila.

What would “Pálpito” 2 be about?

The end of the first season of “Pálpito” raised various doubts, but left an unexpected revelation: Camila is still alive and You will travel abroad with a new identity. After that, the second installment —without an official argument in between— could show us how the protagonist rebuilds her life outside of Colombia, under the watchful eye of the Organization, whose members could force her to return to her country of origin and Simón would have to intervene. .

Another possible course of the plot is that Camila could go abroad with the help of the Organization, whom she convinced that she was an ally and that they have a common goal: to destroy Zacarías.

For now, the preview shows Simón being the victim of a trap by the Organization and the character of Michel Brown will be put to the test in the worst way.

“Pálpito” will have season 2 on Netflix. Michelle Brown will bring Simón back to life. Photo: Netflix

Who will be in “Pálpito” 2?