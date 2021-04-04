The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño. Dani Duch / GTRES

The pulse of recovery is beginning to beat with some vigor in the most advanced countries in vaccination. In Israel and the United Kingdom, the main economic indicators point to a strong boost in domestic demand led by private consumption. The trust factor is the one that reacts with the most intensity: families lose their fear of spending as they feel immunized against the virus, while companies that have survived the crisis foresee an improvement in their turnover in a not too distant horizon . That virtuous loop is also at work in the American economy, doped by an unparalleled succession of fiscal plans.

A change in expectations should also occur on this side of the Atlantic, and particularly in Spain, although with a long delay due to the slow distribution of drugs and the disturbing rise in infections in the form of a fourth wave. The accounts of the institutional sectors that have been released this week show the expansionary potential we are looking at. During the first year of the pandemic, Spanish families increased their savings by about 62,000 million euros. An effort that only those with higher incomes could afford, but which shows the magnitude of the impounded consumption as a consequence of uncertainty and activity limitations.

However, the time lag has drawbacks. The most pressing concerns disruptions in the supply chain: there are already shortages of some of the main metals and energy products that make up the production system, as well as microprocessors and containers. The cause is the abrupt nature of the rebound, started in Asia and spreading through the US and other Western countries that may lift their restrictions.

Supply problems could hinder the recovery of the European economy that is expected from the summer. For now, delivery times for supplies are lengthening, and costs are on the rise, magnified by the appreciation of the dollar against the euro (4.5% since the beginning of the year). All of this leads to an upturn in inflation (see the March CPI) and, above all, a loss of income for importing countries such as Spain, something that, if consolidated, will reduce the strength of the recovery, due to the real terms of trade effect.

Somehow, the eurozone has not taken advantage of the period of low prices for energy and other imported products, and now faces the challenge of preventing rising costs from hampering the recovery. And this could get worse, according to some analysts who even predict a new cycle of increases in the prices of raw materials.

Another consequence of our economic delay is the prolonged halt in tourism, weighed down by the double impact of mobility restrictions and the long slack in international travel. Because everything indicates that the normalization of sun and beach tourism will be extended over time, and that in this process the health situation will play an important role, perhaps determining, for the international competitiveness of our sector. The direct aid plan for companies is a wise decision, pending its implementation by the autonomous communities.

Likewise, the risk of long-term unemployment increases for people in ERTE, young people, the vast majority of whom have been left out of employment, and other unprotected groups. All of this shows the need for reforms aimed at facilitating the generation of stable employment and ending the polarization of the labor market, as well as improving the match between competencies and the demand of companies.

Inclusive reforms, along with flexible budgetary policy, so as not to be left behind and limit the scars of the crisis.

Incentives The Royal Decree-Law to support companies establishes aids similar to those applied in European countries. In addition, by incorporating a minimum (of 4,000 euros), the device tends to favor small businesses. The main unknown lies in the management, which depends on the calls launched by each autonomous community. In other countries such as France and Italy, companies can request aid directly from the Tax Agency portal. The plan also includes an original device to support the solvency of medium-sized companies, for 1,000 million euros.

Raymond Torres He is the director of business at Funcas. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_