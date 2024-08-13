Palou’s Path

The single-seater career of Alex Palou It wasn’t easy, with the Spaniard who at 23 years old decided to try to make a change by accepting the offer from the Dale Coyne team to try his hand at IndyCar. The choice was never more appropriate, given that the following year – in 2021 – he was called by Chip Ganassi, graduating as champion and repeating in 2023.

And the 27-year-old Catalan is seriously candidate for a hat-trick, as he also leads the standings this season with a 49-point advantage over Will Power and 53 over Scott Dixon. Palou’s name has recently been linked to Audi for a Formula 1 drive for 2025, but the Spaniard himself doesn’t seem to believe in it that much.

Palou and F1

It must be said that Alex Palou almost made it to F1 in the past, taking part in the FP1 at Austin with McLaren two years ago and becoming the team’s third driver in 2023. However, the partnership ended abruptly in August of the same year. In an interview with BrandAlex Palou dedicated a reflection to his journey, comparing himself to a Formula 1 protagonist, the Williams driver Alexander Albon.

“Some people think for example that Albon had a better career than me. But I prefer to have two IndyCar titles than to have no wins in Formula 1. Obviously I would have preferred to be in F1 and discover my worth, but we all know I would never have won two championships”Palou stressed, concluding: “Of course I tried. It didn’t work and that’s okay. It doesn’t hurt. I didn’t lose anything and I don’t think F1 has lost anything. I’m enjoying my journey here, winning races and championships.”