Unlike what happened in the long coexistence not always easy between IndyCar and Formula 1with the pilots of these categories who have had serious difficulties in distinguishing themselves in both situations, in recent years the relationship between the top international open-wheel series is becoming more and more solid, at least as regards the pilots themselves. In addition to the passage of some of them from the European to the American tradition (the best known example is that of Romain Grosjean), the same is also happening with the parties reversed.

Specifically, the last two who have seriously approached the Circus They were Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta. While the Mexican has carried out private tests with the McLarenmaking his debut in PL1 at the last Abu Dhabi GP, the American went one step away from promotion to Alpha Tauri for 2023, only to then suffer the decision of the FIA ​​which did not consider the requirements valid for obtaining the Superlicense. The latter, on the contrary, is regularly in possession of Alex Paloualso engaged in IndyCar and also engaged in private tests with McLaren, with which he took to the track in Austin again for PL1.

Podcast interview F1 Nationthe Spaniard underlined how the drivers of the US series have all the credentials to face a championship like that of Formula 1, appealing for inclusion in the Circus to be more favourable: “First of all, I have my Superlicense, so I don’t care what happens; it’s easy for me to say – said Palou with a joke – but, to be honest, I think the IndyCar is a very tough competition. I invite everyone to follow it closely to see how closely the races are, to understand if we riders actually deserve more points or not. It’s a professional series, not a junior one. I’m not saying we should take priority over the other categories, but maybe we should have a little more importance. For example, Herta has won four or five races in IndyCar, so it’s not that he won by luck, strategy or anything, but because he’s fast. I think he could be a very good F1 driver, and there have been several teams in F1 who were willing to give him a chance, but he is now not in the F1 paddock because of the points. I don’t think they should have broken the rules to give Herta a Superlicense, but maybe they should have changed them a bit for the future and make it easier for IndyCar’s most talented drivers to come to F1but we’ll see.”