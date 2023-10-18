F1, Palou crowns Verstappen

Victory after victory, World Cup after World Cup, Max Verstappen has become a point of reference of modern Formula 1. The Dutchman, thanks also to the sensational RB19, has broken (sometimes demolished) all records and even apart from the car he drives, it cannot be denied that he has had and is still having a very strong impact on the Circus.

Super Max is gathering more and more acclaim, and for some it is already among the strongest in history. Alex Palouwho has seen little of history (being 26 years old) but at the same time has seen Formula 1 first-hand, believes that Verstappen is without question the strongest driver in the world.

Palou’s words

“I think Max is the best. Alonso is not far behind him but, despite the car Max has, the differences with his teammate and the ten victories in a row make him special. I get along very well with him, we do things together on the simulator and he’s the best there too. It has an edge that the others don’t have. This is why I think it is superior to the others“, this is the Spaniard’s comment to his compatriots As.

Palou also spoke about his career moment, which sees him at 26 years old “stuck” in IndyCar, without the possibility of accessing Formula 1 also due to his sudden break with McLarenjust when he was included in the group of pilots called for tests on the old models: “At the moment it is a dream on standby. It wasn’t my main goal: I wanted to be a professional and win in IndyCar. When I did that, the door to F1 opened a little, I did some tests with McLaren and I felt good. I started to focus more on this project, but I realized that it wasn’t the time, or maybe the time had passed. I’m no longer 20, I’ve had fun since I was young chasing this dream and testing with McLaren. It’s something I like and follow, but the goal now is to win more races and championships in the United States and, of course, the Indianapolis 500“. An achievement that is missing from his palmares, but he will be able to try again in 2024 and, apparently, for many more years.