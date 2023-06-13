Palou the globetrotter

Not even the time to metabolize the mockery of Indianapolis – where for the second year in a row he was unable to fight for victory despite having all the possibilities due to events beyond his control – and to celebrate his domination the following week in Detroit which for Alex Palou it was time to pack up for Europe. In fact, last Thursday the Spanish driver took a test with the McLaren MCL35M (the 2021 car, by regulation) in Budapest and this weekend instead he found himself on the other side of the fence since he was practically the team principal ‘ in civilian clothes’ of his father’s team engaged in the Eurocup championship staged in Monza.

FormulaPassion.it he took advantage of the presence in the temple of speed of a professional of the latter to be able to chat with one of the drivers of the moment at a global level. Born in 1997 in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor in Catalonia Alex Palou Montalbo did not grow up dreaming of becoming a new Fernando Alonso: “I was rooting for Schumacher and Ferrarias a child I grew up living that era there – her words – I started racing karts at the age of five because of my dad’s ‘fault’ on the circuit I had near my home”.

Palou has climbed all the steps of motor racing – second in the Spanish F3 in 2014 and then winner of a race in Abu Dhabi in GP3 as a driver of the Campos team to whom Alex owes a lot and vice versa – but it is far from Europe that he has stood out the flight towards professionalism also thanks to Monaco Increase Management which still looks after Palou’s interests at a managerial level. “The turning point in my career was being able to drive high-performance cars like the Japanese SuperFormula with which I played for the title and then landed in IndyCar”recognized Palou who had to ‘deviate’ from the traditional path of the preparatory categories for F1 that accompany the Circus.

The turning point in the States

IndyCar was the definitive turning point in Palou’s career: “It’s a championship that includes 16 to 18 championship race weekends on very different tracks including ovals, which I won’t deny are a considerable challenge for us European riders. Winning the title in 2021 was definitely a turning point for me“. The Spaniard returned from a month of May as ruler of the category which sees him leading the championship standings with 51 points ahead of his box mate and old F1 acquaintance Marcus Ericsson. When asked if he feels he is the best in the category at the moment, Palou replied as follows: “I believe all riders should feel the best on any starting grid. When I arrived in IndyCar I had legends of this championship as my point of reference like Scott Dixon, my teammate, and Will Power. Competing against them and beating them is absolutely stimulating and for this reason I tried to improve in Qualifying which was one of my weaknesses in the past. Lately I’ve always managed to start from the front rows if not even in pole position. One of my strengths, on the other hand, has always been to capitalize at each race on what could have been the best result available based on the situation, whether it was a win, a podium or a simple top-10.”

F1 lens?

The dream, as for all drivers, is F1: “It is the category in which the fastest cars in the world race, built according to the best technology available, driven by the best drivers on the planet. It is true that compared to IndyCar the objectives change according to the technical package available, but it is obvious that for every driver the goal is to enter F1, whether it is to win or simply to fight for a placement in the points zone. I am satisfied with the program I am following together with McLaren, I had two tests in 2022 in Barcelona and at the Red Bull Ring and then I participated in the free practice session in Austin, Texas. Now I’ve filmed in Budapest and it’s been since October that I haven’t gotten behind the wheel of an F1 car. The driving style is obviously a little different, but the adrenaline is always very high”.