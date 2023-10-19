Palou, future in the United States

After his sudden farewell to McLaren, with which he had participated in a test program on old Formula 1 cars, Alex Palou he chose his future. It will be, at least for the next few years, stars and stripes: in IndyCar the Spaniard is doing wonderfully, having won the title twice, and the same can be said with American culture.

However, Chip Ganassi’s driver, fresh winner of the championship, lacks success in the Indianapolis 500. An appointment that Palou defines as very difficult to conquer: the 1997 class has no doubts and the place is at a higher level than Monte-Carlo, at least in terms of the variables to overcome compared to the narrow streets of the Principality.

Palou’s words

“In my opinion winning the 500 Miglia is more difficult than doing it in Monaco, and I think 99% of pilots agree with me. In Monte-Carlo you can’t win with a weak car, but if you are in one of the fastest and you qualify first or second you have made it half the race. In Indianapolis, however, you can have the fastest car and pole position, you can also manage well but many more unforeseen events can happen“, these are his words to SportsCar365. “I’m not talking about the value of the races, but about their difficulty. In the 500 Miglia there are five to seven pit stops, in Monaco there are one or two. On the oval there are more variables and everything is more randomfor me it’s much more complicated“.

The Spaniard also spoke about the reasons that led to the split with McLaren: “I didn’t have a clear vision of the project. In any case, since everything is still open, they advised me not to say anything for the momentbut the day they let me I will be happy to tell all the reasons“. A few words also on the main goal of 2024: “I am very happy in America: I like the American lifestyle and the closeness of the fans to the riders. For me at the moment it’s the best place I can be. For 2024, without neglecting the championship, I want to win the 500 Miglia. Last year we prepared very well and came close, this time we will try again“.