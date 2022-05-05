Alex Palou never tires of surprising and this year is seriously aiming to make history by targeting the Indianapolis 500. The young Spaniard, who triumphed in IndyCar last year (despite it being only in his second season), continues to work hard ahead of the main event of the series after an excellent first part of the season with Chip Ganassi.

Palou has so far made very few mistakes, managing to keep himself out of trouble and always optimize the result until he temporarily takes the top of the standings after second place in Alabama (the third podium in four races). Only the sharpness of victory is missing, but the month of Indy – between the race on the street circuit and the very classic on the oval – could definitively place him in the Olympus of the greats after coming close to success last year in the final duel against the “guru” of the 500 Miglia, Helio Castroneves.

“I feel ready and we are coming from a good start to the season – declared Palou in an interview with Sky Sports – In 2021 I fought against Helio, who had already won the race three times. Perhaps I really lacked a bit of experience to fight with him in the last three laps. However, I learned a lot, so I am anxious to see if this year we will have the strength and the right preparation to be at the front. The tests of three weeks ago went very well, we have a car that is fast and that can win ”.

Alex then explained how his arrival in IndyCar was, after growing up in Europe between karts and formulas: “I started driving between Spain and Italy, then the transition to America was not so easy because the slopes are a bit different. Especially the ovals, which for example do not exist in Europe. I had to learn a lot and quickly, and I’m still doing it: it was difficult, yes, but now I really like racing here ”.

Having arrived in a very short time at the apex of a category that is not as simple as the IndyCar, and being still in the prime of his career (just turned 25) there is still space in his mind for a thought about Formula 1? “F1 remains the top category of motorsport, every driver who wants to win dreams of racing there. But now I’m in a very good position in IndyCar, I won the championship last year and I’m happy to be able to win races and titles. In the end for a driver this is what he aspires to. I am not looking for Formula 1, but if it were to arrive I would still be happy“.

Finally a little gem on his helmet, which shows the drawing of a gorilla: “It’s a story that has to do with Salvatore [Gandolfo] and my whole team (Monaco Increase Management, ed). The gorilla is an animal that knows how to be aggressive, a bit like a driver must be during a race, but also calm when not in a fight. That’s why I liked it a lot and it also brought us luck ”.