Palou drops the set

Four victories of the season, three of which won consecutively: the Spaniard is experiencing a magical period Alex Paloudriver of the Chip Ganassi team, which thanks to the success in Mid-Ohio he also strengthened his own championship leadership. Josef Newgarden’s colorless performance and Marcus Ericsson’s withdrawal at the start of the race in fact allowed the 26-year-old Catalan to further increase his gap on his pursuers, with 110 points which separate the number 10 from the new ‘deputy’ Scott Dixon, all with eight rounds still to go before the checkered flag this season.

The feeling with the city-road tracks

If we exclude the initial round in St. Petersburg, all the other eight rounds disputed so far have seen Palou always finish in the Top-5, with a total of five podiums. After the 3rd place in Austin, the 2021 champion in fact conquered the first victory of the season in the Indianapolis Grand Prix, to then obtain a trio of consecutive successes in Detroit, Road America and precisely in Mid-Ohio, always on street circuits or road.

The comeback in Ohio

A test of strength and constancy that Palou also put into practice in the last test in Ohio, first recovering from fourth position on the grid starting points and subsequently taking home the win at the end of a practically flawless race in terms of pace, strategy and tire management. All this without considering the characteristics of the Lexington track, historically one of the most complex for overtaking maneuvers as it is rather narrow and winding in some points. Not surprisingly, the comeback of the Spanish driver started after a tenacious overtaking on the outside against Kyle Kirkwood for third position, with the latter subsequently spinning despite the fact that there was no contact between the two. At that point, the Spaniard then closed the gap that separated him from the leading pair formed by Graham Rahal and Colton Herta, then rejoining the track as virtual leader after the pit stop. At that point, the only risk taken by occurred in the figure of Benjamin Pedersen: the Dane, despite being lapped (in IndyCar there is no blue flag which obliges lapped drivers to leave room for drivers not fighting with them, as happens in F1), kept his car for several laps in front of that of the number 10. Once overtaken, Palou once again gained ground on his pursuers, so much so that he rejoined as race leader after the second pit stop.

A success, also in this case, with an Italian aftertaste, given that Palou’s interests, as well as those of other riders engaged in other categories, are taken care of by the company Monaco Increase Management. Right now in the championship, the Spaniard is listed as the number one candidate for the title, but the 26-year-old prefers to keep his feet on the ground: “We knew we had to try something different to those in front of us – he commented – qSo we started on the hard tire and the strategy worked perfectly. We had a very fast car today and that’s the key. Maybe we’re starting to dominate a bit, but as you can see, it is always very conflicted. It’s about putting everything together and we’ve done it several times this year. We hope to continue like this, but as you can see we weren’t the fastest in all the practice and qualifying sessions, but only in competition. Maybe sometimes it happened to get such positive results driving on a simulator – he concluded with a joke – seriously, this is the best moment of my career so far“.