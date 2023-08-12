Palou case, Chip Ganassi’s answer to McLaren

The chapters of the telenovela Alex follow each other by the hour Palou. The last one saw the entrance of Chip Ganassi Racing, the Spaniard’s current team in IndyCar. The team essentially defended the driver, accusing McLaren of undue interference and playing the victim after the championship leader said he did not want to meet his 2024 contract.

The press release

In a statement released a few minutes ago, Chip Ganassi himself stepped in on McLaren chief executive Zak Brown: “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not in the habit of commenting on contractual situations. As a result, I have been silent since day one about this story, but now I feel I have to respond. I grew up respecting the McLaren team and its success. The new management does not enjoy the same respect as me“.

“Palou is part of our team and has been under contract since the 2021 season. It was McLaren’s interference in the contract that kick-started this process and, ironically, now they play the victims. Simply put, McLaren IndyCar’s position regarding our driver is inaccurate and wrong; Alex remains under contract with us“.

The agreement for 2023

A summer ago Palou denied having renewed with the Ganassi team because he had seized the opportunity to join McLaren, a team that could have guaranteed him a future in F1. McLaren and Chip Ganassi had then found a team to let the Spaniard race in IndyCar in 2023 with CGR following in parallel the test and simulation program aimed at F1 with the Woking team: only in June did the 1997 class drive the MCL35M in Hungary.

The betrayal

Although relations between McLaren and Ganassi have worsened over the years (the CEO of the papaya team had tried to sign not only Palou, but also Scott Dixon and – succeeding in 2021 – Felix Rosenqvist), today was a turnaround unexpected. The 2021 champion betrayed McLaren by backtracking on the contract he signed for 2024, when he should have been the driver of the Woking team’s IndyCar team, remaining third in Formula 1. A path that Palou, to the astonishment of Brown and of those who followed his career (Monaco Increase Management), burned out, at least with McLaren.