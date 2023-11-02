Alberto Paloschi doesn’t believe in destiny, but perhaps he could consider a couple of clues. After a life in professionalism he chose to start again from Desenzano del Garda, in Serie D, a place where the days pass by more slowly. And the first goal of his new challenge is reminiscent of that famous slap against Siena in 2008, which hit the net after 18 seconds on the day of his debut in Serie A. Then years later, on an afternoon at the end of September, Alberto scored in almost the same way, entering twenty minutes from the end and stinging the first ball he touched.