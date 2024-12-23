Jesús Navas played his last game as a professional footballer on Sunday. The Spanish football legend hung up his boots with the recognition of Sevilla fans and the world of football as could be seen at the Santiago Bernabéu. Andrés Palop, collaborator of Orgullo de Nervión and former teammate of Jesús Navas between 2005 and 2013, shares with the readers of this medium the message of reflection and gratitude towards the great footballer from Los Palacios. Here you can see it on video.

