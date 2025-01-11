LaLiga
The former goalkeeper of both clubs shares his vision of the match with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión
He Seville faced the Valencia this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by Xavier García Pimienta was unable to get past the tie 1-1 against the Che team in a bad game for the Nervionenses. Luis Rioja put the visitors ahead and Pedrosa was able to at least rescue a point for Sevilla FC. Andres Palopwho played with both clubs, shares his vision of the match with Orgullo de Nervión readers.
