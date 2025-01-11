01/12/2025



He Seville faced the Valencia this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by Xavier García Pimienta was unable to get past the tie 1-1 against the Che team in a bad game for the Nervionenses. Luis Rioja put the visitors ahead and Pedrosa was able to at least rescue a point for Sevilla FC. Andres Palopwho played with both clubs, shares his vision of the match with Orgullo de Nervión readers.