The former goalkeeper of both clubs shares his vision of the match with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión

01/18/2025



He Seville faced the Girona this saturday in Montilivi on matchday 20 of LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by Xavier García Pimienta showed its best competitive level against Míchel’s team and achieved three very important points to avoid falling flat. The goals of Saul and Lukebakio They achieved a comeback, Sevilla’s first this season, and their second away victory this season. Andrés Palop, who played with both clubs, shares his vision of the match with Orgullo de Nervión readers.