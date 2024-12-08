12/09/2024



Updated at 00:13h.





Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla FC They met at the Metropolitano in the matchday 16 of LaLiga EA Sports. García Pimienta’s team ended up losing by 4-3 in a frenetic match in which Sevilla FC at least deserved to score points but were left without any loot. Sevilla led 1-3 with goals from Lukebakio, Isaac and Juanlu. However, Atlético turned the result around thanks to a great Griezmann, who scored a double. They also scored for the locals De Paul and Lino. Andrés Palop analyzes the painful defeat of the Sevillistas for Orgullo de Nervión.