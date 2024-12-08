The Blackboard
The former Sevilla goalkeeper evaluates the match of the 16th day of LaLiga for ABC and Orgullo de Nervión
Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla FC They met at the Metropolitano in the matchday 16 of LaLiga EA Sports. García Pimienta’s team ended up losing by 4-3 in a frenetic match in which Sevilla FC at least deserved to score points but were left without any loot. Sevilla led 1-3 with goals from Lukebakio, Isaac and Juanlu. However, Atlético turned the result around thanks to a great Griezmann, who scored a double. They also scored for the locals De Paul and Lino. Andrés Palop analyzes the painful defeat of the Sevillistas for Orgullo de Nervión.
